Equipment delivered and charging by donnaj
38 / 365

Getting ready for my new job as an Engagement Coach which starts on Monday.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Donna Holder

@donnaj
My name is Donna Holder. I have worked as a Psychology Lecturer, Educational Psychologist and Landlord. I am currently on a career break and considering...
10% complete

