Previous
Next
sparrow by donwong48
7 / 365

sparrow

in the backyard this morning
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Don Wong

@donwong48
I enjoy taking photos and hiking. Currently using Canon 70D with prime lens.
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
May 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise