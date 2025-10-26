Previous
River scene by doogs
River scene

Today went for a walk along the River Torrens. Liked the composition of this shot, but unconvinced by my editing of it.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Alex Dundon

@doogs
After a very big 12 months, I've set myself the goal of taking a photo every day for a year in memory of my dad....
