OzAsia Dragon by doogs
3 / 365

OzAsia Dragon

Going for a walk on the way home and stumbled across the OzAsia festival dragon having some work done. Managed to snap this photo while trying to avoid workers!
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Alex Dundon

@doogs
After a very big 12 months, I've set myself the goal of taking a photo every day for a year in memory of my dad....
Photo Details

