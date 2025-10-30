Previous
Roses in the garden by doogs
6 / 365

Roses in the garden

Busy day - didn't get a chance to take many photos, but thought this was an alright composition that I could work with.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Alex Dundon

@doogs
After a very big 12 months, I've set myself the goal of taking a photo every day for a year in memory of my dad....
2% complete

Photo Details

