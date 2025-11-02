Previous
OzAsia Festival
9 / 365

OzAsia Festival

Lovely inflatable bear at the OzAsia Festival at the Dumpling Market
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Alex Dundon

@doogs
After a very big 12 months, I've set myself the goal of taking a photo every day for a year in memory of my dad....
