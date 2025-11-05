Sign up
12 / 365
Fallen log
I liked the log, I liked the field. Just not stoked on the composition of this shot in the end.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
Alex Dundon
@doogs
After a very big 12 months, I've set myself the goal of taking a photo every day for a year in memory of my dad....
