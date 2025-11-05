Previous
Fallen log by doogs
12 / 365

Fallen log

I liked the log, I liked the field. Just not stoked on the composition of this shot in the end.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Alex Dundon

@doogs
After a very big 12 months, I've set myself the goal of taking a photo every day for a year in memory of my dad....
3% complete

