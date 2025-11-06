Sign up
13 / 365
Torrens Lake
A quintessential Adelaide shot - showing the River Torrens with the footbridge, Exhibition Centre, universities and SAHMRI in the background.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
Alex Dundon
@doogs
After a very big 12 months, I've set myself the goal of taking a photo every day for a year in memory of my dad....
3% complete
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300
Taken
1st November 2025 3:02am
