Torrens Lake by doogs
13 / 365

Torrens Lake

A quintessential Adelaide shot - showing the River Torrens with the footbridge, Exhibition Centre, universities and SAHMRI in the background.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Alex Dundon

@doogs
After a very big 12 months, I've set myself the goal of taking a photo every day for a year in memory of my dad....
3% complete

Photo Details

