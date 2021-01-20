Sign up
Photo 1335
Cookies instead of birthday cake.
Today's photo should have been us celebrating my grandson, Carter's 7th birthday, however due to COVID, it's cookies instead.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Dora Prokosh
ace
@dora
2021 Back at it again. The only way to improve is to practice everyday and 365 gives you that opportunity to do just that...
