Montreal in a Bubble by dora
Photo 1341

Montreal in a Bubble

Montreal continues to be in a Covid bubble and our numbers are finally starting to turn around. Let's hope it continues.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Dora Prokosh

@dora
2021 Back at it again. The only way to improve is to practice everyday and 365 gives you that opportunity to do just that...
Peter Dulis ace
So cool
January 27th, 2021  
GaryW
Fabulous!! fav
January 27th, 2021  
