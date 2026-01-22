Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
259 / 365
A lone turkey
A lone turkey crossing a road in Southern Maine
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dori M
ace
@dorim
I love photography, but my passion is writing. I am a prolific writer and poet and I maintain several blogs on various topics and of...
260
photos
3
followers
3
following
71% complete
View this month »
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16e
Taken
23rd January 2026 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture. Of course, he was strutting across that road.
January 24th, 2026
Dori M
ace
@joansmor
Thank you, I wish I arrived a few seconds earlier I might have captured the whole gang crossing the road.
January 24th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close