260 / 365
An old farmhouse
Southern Maine
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Dori M
@dorim
I love photography, but my passion is writing. I am a prolific writer and poet and I maintain several blogs on various topics
260
farmhouse
maine
Joan Robillard
Your windshield has given this a green tint more so than was really there. But I like the shot. I don't have one of this house.
January 24th, 2026
Dori M
@joansmor
I tinted the color on my laptop! I will text you the original!!
January 24th, 2026
