Previous
An old farmhouse by dorim
260 / 365

An old farmhouse

Southern Maine
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Dori M

ace
@dorim
I love photography, but my passion is writing. I am a prolific writer and poet and I maintain several blogs on various topics and of...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Your windshield has given this a green tint more so than was really there. But I like the shot. I don't have one of this house.
January 24th, 2026  
Dori M ace
@joansmor I tinted the color on my laptop! I will text you the original!!

January 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact