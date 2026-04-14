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308 / 365
Stone Arch Bridge
Stoddard NH. Built in 1851
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Dori M
ace
@dorim
I love photography, but my passion is writing. I am a prolific writer and poet and I maintain several blogs on various topics and of...
309
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365
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iPhone 16e
Taken
14th April 2026 1:43pm
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Dori M
ace
https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/state-pride/new-hampshire/stone-arch-bridge-nh
April 15th, 2026
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