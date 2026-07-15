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a rural Maine barn by dorim
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a rural Maine barn

Somewhere in rural Maine
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Dori M

ace
@dorim
I love photography, but my passion is writing. I am a prolific writer and poet and I maintain several blogs on various topics and of...
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