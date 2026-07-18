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The Northern Lights
Sometime last year near my house
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Dori M
ace
@dorim
I love photography, but my passion is writing. I am a prolific writer and poet and I maintain several blogs on various topics and of...
352
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4
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
10th October 2024 7:54pm
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lights
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northern
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