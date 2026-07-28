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Midcoast Maine sunset by dorim
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Midcoast Maine sunset

Somewhere along midcoast Maine.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Dori M

ace
@dorim
I love photography, but my passion is writing. I am a prolific writer and poet and I maintain several blogs on various topics and of...
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