I am working with a new to me AF-Nikkor
70-210mm 1:4 lens. This lens was made in Japan in 1985. It has good reviews but needs to be manually focused. This shot specs are -
F/14, 1/25 sec., 102 mm, ISO 800 in Shutter mode.
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
Doris J
@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
