Pine Siskin by dorisj
8 / 365

Pine Siskin

This pine siskin picture was taken in the early morning which gives interesting lighting. These birds are here in the winter and then go further north in the summer.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Doris J

@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
Pati
great shot Doris, it's nice to catch them together :)
January 7th, 2021  
