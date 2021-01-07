Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
8 / 365
Pine Siskin
This pine siskin picture was taken in the early morning which gives interesting lighting. These birds are here in the winter and then go further north in the summer.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Doris J
@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
8
photos
11
followers
24
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5000
Taken
7th January 2021 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Pati
great shot Doris, it's nice to catch them together :)
January 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close