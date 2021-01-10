Previous
Niagara Falls by dorisj
11 / 365

Niagara Falls

I am making Sunday my travel memories day. This was taken in 2008 when which was my first year of digital photography. I am so grateful that I have many photographs (digital and film) to look back on.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Doris J

@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
3% complete

