Fallen tree by dorisj
Fallen tree

This is what happens when a strong 100 km wind goes through our yard. The tree did not do serious damage to the building, and our neighbour will be grateful for the extra firewood.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Doris J

Doris J
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
