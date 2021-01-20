Sign up
Fallen tree
This is what happens when a strong 100 km wind goes through our yard. The tree did not do serious damage to the building, and our neighbour will be grateful for the extra firewood.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5000
Taken
20th January 2021 1:10pm
Tags
tree
,
fallen
