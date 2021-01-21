Previous
Next
A winter walk by dorisj
22 / 365

A winter walk

We try every morning to walk on our country roads. There is a beauty in the early morning sun.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Doris J

@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful ,just walking towards the golden morning sun , all nicely wrapped up to stay warm , with the dog enjoying his morning walk !
January 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise