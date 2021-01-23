Previous
Nuthatch by dorisj
24 / 365

Nuthatch

We had freshly fallen snow today, and the birdfeeder was busy. This is a nuthatch before he flies to the birdfeeder.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Doris J

@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
