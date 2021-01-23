Sign up
24 / 365
Nuthatch
We had freshly fallen snow today, and the birdfeeder was busy. This is a nuthatch before he flies to the birdfeeder.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
0
0
Doris J
@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
24
photos
14
followers
34
following
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5000
Taken
23rd January 2021 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
nuthatch
