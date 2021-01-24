Previous
California dreaming by dorisj
25 / 365

California dreaming

This was a picture we took while in California in 2009. It was at the Holtville Carrot festival, I loved the costumes.
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening.
