summer dreaming
Right now we are having cold and grey days at our acreage, so I am thinking of summer and all the beautiful perennials the come each year. This is a peony that grows here that I enjoy.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Doris J
@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
2
365
FinePix A820
21st May 2007 9:18pm
Tags
peony
