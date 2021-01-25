Previous
summer dreaming by dorisj
26 / 365

summer dreaming

Right now we are having cold and grey days at our acreage, so I am thinking of summer and all the beautiful perennials the come each year. This is a peony that grows here that I enjoy.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Doris J

@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
