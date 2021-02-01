Sign up
Woodpecker at feeder
The investment I make in bird feed and suet more than pays for itself because of the constant activity, and the opportunity to see wildlife close-up.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Doris J
@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
Tags
winter
,
woodpecker
