Previous
Next
Woodpecker at feeder by dorisj
33 / 365

Woodpecker at feeder

The investment I make in bird feed and suet more than pays for itself because of the constant activity, and the opportunity to see wildlife close-up.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Doris J

@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise