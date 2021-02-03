Previous
Chickadee in winter by dorisj
35 / 365

Chickadee in winter

This chickadee sat still to be pictured, they are usually so active.
3rd February 2021

Doris J

@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
