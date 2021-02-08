Previous
Winter Walk by dorisj
40 / 365

Winter Walk

Almost everyday I go for a walk around our sub-division with my neighbour. It is a 2 km walk, and many times we get to talk to other neighbours on this walk. We did not go today as we have a -40C (-40F) wind chill factor.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Doris J

@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
10% complete

Photo Details

Roy Brown
Yikes!
February 9th, 2021  
