Previous
Next
Winter Walk by dorisj
47 / 365

Winter Walk

It is nice when the sun comes out, makes everything look bright and crisp. This was taken on our winter walk.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Doris J

@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise