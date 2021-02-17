Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
49 / 365
1952 Chev in the snow
This car is being stored in our yard and is kept as a parts car for another 1952 Chev that is in our garage. I liked the contrast between sun and shadows in this picture.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Doris J
@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
49
photos
21
followers
51
following
13% complete
View this month »
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5000
Taken
17th February 2021 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
car
Roy Brown
I was one year old in '52. We're both showing our age!
February 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close