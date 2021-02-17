Previous
1952 Chev in the snow by dorisj
49 / 365

1952 Chev in the snow

This car is being stored in our yard and is kept as a parts car for another 1952 Chev that is in our garage. I liked the contrast between sun and shadows in this picture.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Doris J

@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
Roy Brown
I was one year old in '52. We're both showing our age!
February 18th, 2021  
