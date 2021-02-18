Previous
Pine Grosbeak by dorisj
50 / 365

Pine Grosbeak

Sometimes I am blessed to have the red pine grosbeak come to visit our bird feeder.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Doris J

@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
Diana ace
Lucky you beautiful shot and colours.
February 18th, 2021  
