55 / 365
Train ride
Experimenting with a portrait in b/w. This is on a train museum and are plaster figures used to portray what a passenger trail looked like in 1920
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Doris J
@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
View this month »
365
moto e6
12th February 2020 2:52pm
portrait
train
Diana
ace
It looks rather amazing, surprising to see so many women on board.
February 24th, 2021
