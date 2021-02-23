Previous
Train ride by dorisj
Train ride

Experimenting with a portrait in b/w. This is on a train museum and are plaster figures used to portray what a passenger trail looked like in 1920
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Doris J

@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening.
Diana ace
It looks rather amazing, surprising to see so many women on board.
February 24th, 2021  
