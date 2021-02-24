Previous
Next
Farm by the lake by dorisj
56 / 365

Farm by the lake

We are enjoying nice bright sunny days. This is a picture of a farm by Lake Isle which is 45 minutes west of Edmonton, Alberta. There is something special about being close to a large body of water.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Doris J

@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this rural scene.
February 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise