56 / 365
Farm by the lake
We are enjoying nice bright sunny days. This is a picture of a farm by Lake Isle which is 45 minutes west of Edmonton, Alberta. There is something special about being close to a large body of water.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
1
0
Doris J
@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
56
photos
24
followers
52
following
15% complete
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Tags
winter
,
lake
,
farm
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this rural scene.
February 25th, 2021
