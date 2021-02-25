Previous
Next
Fellow Gardener by dorisj
57 / 365

Fellow Gardener

Not quite sure what to post tonight, so I turned a picture I took of a fellow gardener into b/w.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Doris J

@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise