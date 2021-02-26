Previous
Arizona Sky by dorisj
Arizona Sky

I am not sure why, it might be the dust in the air, but Arizona seems to have much more dramatic sunsets then we have in Alberta. So glad I have taken these pictures.
26th February 2021

Doris J

@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
