Can you see the snow melting?
We have had three days in a row with melting temperatures and there is definitely a difference in the amount of snow in our yard. This has been a earlier spring then the past few years. It is fun to see how the yard is different in every season.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Doris J
@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
365
NIKON D5000
6th March 2021 4:26pm
snow
bkb in the city
So glad see the snow melting
March 6th, 2021
