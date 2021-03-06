Previous
Can you see the snow melting? by dorisj
66 / 365

Can you see the snow melting?

We have had three days in a row with melting temperatures and there is definitely a difference in the amount of snow in our yard. This has been a earlier spring then the past few years. It is fun to see how the yard is different in every season.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Doris J

@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening.
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
So glad see the snow melting
March 6th, 2021  
