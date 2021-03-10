Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
70 / 365
Nuthatch
The constant variety of birds that come to the feeders and the entertainment they provide, are well worth the cost of birdfeed. The feeders are outside my kitchen window so I can watch them while I do dishes.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Doris J
@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
70
photos
27
followers
59
following
19% complete
View this month »
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5000
Taken
6th January 2021 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birdfeeder
,
nuthatch
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close