Nuthatch by dorisj
Nuthatch

The constant variety of birds that come to the feeders and the entertainment they provide, are well worth the cost of birdfeed. The feeders are outside my kitchen window so I can watch them while I do dishes.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Doris J

@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
