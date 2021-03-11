Previous
Next
Beauty in wintertime by dorisj
71 / 365

Beauty in wintertime

When the sun shines, there is a glow even on the dead leaves.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Doris J

@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise