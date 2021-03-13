Previous
Next
Our first campfire this year by dorisj
73 / 365

Our first campfire this year

We just came back from our neighbours where we enjoyed our first campfire of 2021. It is unusual in Alberta to have melting temperatures in March, so we spending lots of time outdoors.
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Doris J

@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot of these lovely flames and golden tones.
March 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise