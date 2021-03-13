Sign up
73 / 365
Our first campfire this year
We just came back from our neighbours where we enjoyed our first campfire of 2021. It is unusual in Alberta to have melting temperatures in March, so we spending lots of time outdoors.
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
1
0
Doris J
@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
73
photos
28
followers
64
following
Tags
coffeepot
,
campfire
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot of these lovely flames and golden tones.
March 14th, 2021
