Campfire in very early spring by dorisj
Campfire in very early spring

We still have snow on the ground, but with warm blankets and hot tea, it was a very pleasant evening to sit around a campfire.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Doris J

@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
20% complete

