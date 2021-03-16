Sign up
76 / 365
Dahlia
I planted dahlia seed and 36 plants are growing well under lights in our basement. This is a dahlia I had last year. Most years I grow about 100 kinds of flowers, and my daughter says - I hope you don't just post flowers all year long!
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Doris J
@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
Tags
dahlia
