1967 Meteor Mongego
Our friend came to visit us with his classic car. He made it over our dirty muddy roads without a spot on the car. He does this by driving 30 km and driving very carefully. This car is in mint condition.
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
Doris J
@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
Tags
car
classic
meteor
Milanie
ace
Wow - he must baby it well - looks factory new!
March 22nd, 2021
