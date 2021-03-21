Previous
Next
geranium flower by dorisj
81 / 365

geranium flower

One of my geraniums made it through winter and I get to enjoy the blossoms this spring.
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Doris J

@dorisj
I live in rural Alberta, I retired this year and plan to spend more time enjoying photography and gardening. Wonderful to see photography from...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
They look real pretty against black
March 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise