Photo 1612
George Square Glasgow
I have fallen behind over the busy Christmas period so a new start in January! As we still within the 12 days of Christmas I am using some festive pictures.
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
0
0
I began this project in 2013 with the aim of completing a picture diary of one year in my life. It has become strangely...
