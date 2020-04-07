Previous
pink moon by dorrie2013
Photo 1672

pink moon

I am having some trouble with taking a photo every day when life is so restricted, however, last night there was something new and beautiful to enjoy.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Dorothy

@dorrie2013
