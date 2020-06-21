Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1693
No walk today
but at least we did have a nice weekend
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
1
1
Dorothy
@dorrie2013
I began this project in 2013 with the aim of completing a picture diary of one year in my life. It has become strangely...
1694
photos
14
followers
20
following
464% complete
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
20th June 2020 4:21pm
Privacy
Public
Sarah Bremner
ace
These have such a strong presence in a garden....and love the pink behind.
June 23rd, 2020
