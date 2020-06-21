Previous
No walk today by dorrie2013
Photo 1693

No walk today

but at least we did have a nice weekend
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Dorothy

@dorrie2013
Sarah Bremner ace
These have such a strong presence in a garden....and love the pink behind.
June 23rd, 2020  
