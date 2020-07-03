Previous
Next
more rain = more knitting by dorrie2013
Photo 1702

more rain = more knitting

3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Dorothy

@dorrie2013
I began this project in 2013 with the aim of completing a picture diary of one year in my life. It has become strangely...
466% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bep
The twins will love their new sweaters.
July 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise