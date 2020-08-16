Previous
Next
churches still empty but there are signs of community by dorrie2013
Photo 1742

churches still empty but there are signs of community

16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Dorothy

@dorrie2013
I began this project in 2013 with the aim of completing a picture diary of one year in my life. It has become strangely...
477% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jenn ace
Nice picture
August 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise