58 / 365
The 2022 Dorchester Sunflower Trail
The 2022 Dorset Sunflower Trail at Maiden Castle Farm, Dorchester, Dorset, England
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
Helen S J
@dorsethelen
I live in Weymouth on the South Coast of Dorset. I managed 18 months of 365 without missing a day between January 2015-June 2016 -...
58
photos
32
followers
54
following
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
Views
8
Album
2019
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Taken
12th August 2022 12:16pm
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
hot
,
sunny
,
summer
,
sunflower
