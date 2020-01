Day 1: January 1st.

I don't do resolutions, but have decided the start of a year (and decade) is as good a time to start a 365 (366?) photo challenge, so today's photo is of the instruction manual for the new Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera, stating it's total pixel count is 21.51 million, giving it a resolution of 21.5 megapixels (see what I did there).