Title: "Morning Dew”



Day 193: July 11th*



*I missed yesterday, so to kind of make up for it I got this photo of the dew on my car roof at 6 this morning.



** Also, since I missed the upload, when I checked Facebook for the date I missed it AGAIN, since It was posted on the 12th! Bah! Nevermind, I've found the error and all is back in line again now :)